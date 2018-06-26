TJ Dillashaw Says Demetrious Johnson is Ducking Him

(Courtesy of TMZ Sports)

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has called out flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson several times. He’s offered to drop down from the 135-pound division to the 125-pound weight class for the fight. The fight promotion has tried to put the bout together but the fight has yet to materialize. Johnson has stated several reasons why the fight doesn’t appeal to him, but Dillashaw claims that “Mighty Mouse” is ducking him.

“It was a fight that already made sense. The fans wanted it. I wanted it. The UFC wanted it. It’s all about him manning up and accepting the challenge. He’s got a target on his back. I respect the guy as a fighter. I respect him as a man, but it’s time to man up and get this thing done,” Dillashaw recently told TMZ Sports.

“I do believe so,” said Dillashaw when asked if Johnson was ducking him. “I believe that he’s comfortable where he’s at. He’s comfortable fighting the guys he’s fighting. I think I bring a real threat. I bring a real threat to the table that he’s not willing to accept.”

Dillashaw faces former champ Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227 on Aug. 4. Johnson is set to defend his title on the same night against Henry Cejudo. If both champions retain their belts, Dillashaw still doesn’t think a fight against Johnson will come to fruition.

“I don’t think he wants the challenge,” he said.