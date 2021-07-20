TJ Dillashaw on positive drug test: ‘It’s something I’ve gotten past’, predicts finish of Cory Sandhagen

After being stripped of his title along with a lengthy suspension because of a positive drug test for EPO, former two-time UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is finally set to return to the octagon.

Dillashaw will face former teammate and no. 2 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Vegas 32.

Before he discussed the opponent in front of him in Sandhagen, Dillashaw first discussed his positive test and how he is now past that mentally in an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

“I’ve been up front since day one, as soon as it was announced. I’ve been up front about it because [of] putting it behind me,” Dillashaw said to Okamoto. “Not only putting it behind me so I don’t have to answer to it all, but also putting it behind me because it’s like therapy.

“You go to a therapist and talk about what’s bothering you and you talk about what’s weighing you down so you don’t have those problems weighing you down anymore. And it’s something that I’ve gotten past.”

After Dillashaw addressed overcoming his positive drug test mentally, he predicted that he will finish Sandhagen when he makes his return Saturday.

“I’m gonna finish him, for sure,” Dillashaw said.

Regardless of whoever is victorious in the main event of UFC Vegas 32 between Dillashaw and Sandhagen, the victor is sure to be within close reach of the UFC bantamweight title.

