TJ Dillashaw injured, out of UFC Vegas 26 headliner

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has been forced out of his UFC Vegas 26 headlining match against Corey Sandhagen due to injury.

The news was first reported by C. Contreras Legaspi via Twitter and Dillashaw later confirmed that he was out of the bout via social media.

“I’m sad to say that I have to be pulled from my fight on May 8th due to a cut received from a head butt while drilling. Rescheduling the fight as soon as possible,” Dillashaw wrote on Instagram.

UFC Vegas 26 was supposed to be Dillashaw’s return after being given a two-year suspension for testing positive to EPO prior to his January 2019 loss to Henry Cejudo for the flyweight championship. The anti-doping suspension cost Dillashaw his bantamweight title.

With Dillashaw’s injury, the fight promotion is expected to rebook the match for at a later date. A women’s strawweight bout between No. 6 ranked Marina Rodriguez and No. 9 ranked Michelle Waterson is being targeted to headline the May 8 event in Las Vegas.

