TJ Dillashaw: I’d be Scared to Fight Myself

(Courtesy of UFC)

Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw shows he’s just like us and talks all things superheros, fighting a clone of himself, and his not so glamorous first job.

Dillashaw faces featherweight champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Henry Cejudo in the UFC’s first event on ESPN + on January 19 in Brooklyn, New York. The two will battle it out for Cejudo’s belt with the future of the flyweight division potentially hanging in the balance.

TRENDING > Colby Covington Warns Fighters to Pay Attention to His Situation Because They Could Be Next

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw finishing out the night.