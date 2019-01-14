HOT OFF THE WIRE

TJ Dillashaw: ‘I Am Being Greedy Jumping Down to 125 and Taking That Belt’

January 14, 2019
NoNo Comments

In the lead-up to the UFC’s first event of the ESPN era, bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has made no secret of the idea that he wants to become a UFC belt collector. 

With his UFC on ESPN+ 1 bout with flyweight champion Henry Cejudo in Brooklyn, Dillashaw will be afforded his first opportunity at becoming a UFC dual-division champion. But that’s only the first step. He wants to keep going and eventually become the UFC’s first three-division titleholder.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw finishing out the night.

