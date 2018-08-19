TJ Dillashaw Still Willing to Fight Boxer Gervonta Davis and His Padded Record

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has been doing the media rounds apparently to drum up interest in a potential fight with newly crowned UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, but another fighter has interjected himself into the conversation.

Undefeated Floyd Mayweather boxing protege Gervonta Davis tweeted that he wanted to “fight the dude that fought Cody yesterday,” after Dillashaw knocked Cody Garbrandt out for a second consecutive time at UFC 227 earlier this month. He added, “I will whip ya ass.”

Not one to shy away from some good trash talk, Dillashaw responded by saying, “Come on over then. Ask daddy Mayweather for permission and come sign a one fight contract then. Actually, no need for a one fight contract, just sign a one round contract. That’s all I need.”

Of course, most people dismissed the exchange a short time later, but Dillashaw told TMZ Sports recently that he would definitely want to take a fight with Davis, who said that he would fight Dillashaw under mixed martial arts rules.

“I would love to show him what real fighting is all about. This guy has the most padded record I’ve ever seen.”