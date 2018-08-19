HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw

hot-sauce-featuredTJ Dillashaw Still Willing to Fight Boxer Gervonta Davis and His Padded Record

Matt Hughes - UFC 25 Years in Short

hot-sauce-featuredIs ‘UFC 25 Years in Short’ the Ultimate Rags to Riches Story?

Tito Ortiz and Dana White

hot-sauce-featuredDana White: I Would Have Beat Tito Ortiz in Bungled Boxing Match

Cris Cyborg at LA Chargers Camp 2018

hot-sauce-featuredCris Cyborg and Her UFC Belt Are a Big Hit at LA Chargers Camp

TJ Dillashaw Still Willing to Fight Boxer Gervonta Davis and His Padded Record

August 19, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZ Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has been doing the media rounds apparently to drum up interest in a potential fight with newly crowned UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, but another fighter has interjected himself into the conversation.

Undefeated Floyd Mayweather boxing protege Gervonta Davis tweeted that he wanted to “fight the dude that fought Cody yesterday,” after Dillashaw knocked Cody Garbrandt out for a second consecutive time at UFC 227 earlier this month. He added, “I will whip ya ass.”

Not one to shy away from some good trash talk, Dillashaw responded by saying, “Come on over then. Ask daddy Mayweather for permission and come sign a one fight contract then. Actually, no need for a one fight contract, just sign a one round contract. That’s all I need.”

TRENDING > Dana White Shoots Down Georges St-Pierre Fighting Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Winner

Of course, most people dismissed the exchange a short time later, but Dillashaw told TMZ Sports recently that he would definitely want to take a fight with Davis, who said that he would fight Dillashaw under mixed martial arts rules.

“I would love to show him what real fighting is all about. This guy has the most padded record I’ve ever seen.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA