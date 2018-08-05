TJ Dillashaw Doesn’t Think Henry Cejudo Is Deserving of Superfight

Before UFC 227, TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson were on a collision course for a superfight, but with Henry Cejudo upsetting the long-standing champ, Dillashaw doesn’t think Cejudo is deserving of the same consideration for such a fight.

Hear Dillashaw talk about possible future match-ups for him, as he addressed the media at the UFC 227 post-fight press conference on Saturday in Los Angeles.