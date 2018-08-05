HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw Banks An Extra $50,000 for Taking Out Cody Garbrandt (UFC 227 Bonuses)

August 5, 2018
UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the bonuses stemming from UFC 227 on Saturday during the event’s post-fight press conference. TJ Dillashaw, Henry Cejudo, Demetrious Johnson and Renato Moicano were awarded the $50,000 performance incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to the co-main event between flyweights Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo. Cejudo brought Johnson’s six-year title reign to an end in a back and forth fight. Heading into the final round, the fight was up in the air. Johnson had won the first and third frames while Cejudo had taken the second and fourth. Cejudo was able to utilize his Olympic-level wrestling that won him the 2008 gold medal to take Johnson down several times throughout the fight. It was enough to take a split decision.

In the main event, bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw banked a bonus for his first-round finish over former champion and former teammate Cody Garbrandt. Dillashaw beat Garbrandt to the punch and stunned him. He followed up with a series of unanswered punches ending their bitter rivalry.

Renato Moicano earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his quick finish over veteran Cub Swanson in featherweight action on the main card.  Moicana landed a stiff jab that knocked Swanson down midway through the opening frame.  He followed Swanson to the canvas and locked on a rear-naked choke that forced Swanson to tap out. 

UFC 227 featured 12 bouts at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.  Eight bouts went the distance, three ended in knockouts and one resulted in a submission finish. 

               

