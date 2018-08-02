TJ Dillashaw Addresses Relationship with Federally Indicted Doctor

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was a member of Team Alpha Male when the fight team was associated with Dr. Frank Patino.

Patino, who is a doctor from Michigan, and a local mixed martial arts fighter were indicted by a Federal grand jury in relation to a $112 million health-care conspiracy.

Dillashaw addressed his time at Team Alpha Male when Patino was part of the picture and what the doctor’s association was with him the team.

TRENDING > Colby Covington Meets with President Donald Trump to Present UFC Title to Him

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.