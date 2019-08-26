Eight years in the making, TJ Brown is out to win UFC contract at Dana White Contender’s Series

Across multiple combat sports, few fighters have been as active in 2019 as featherweight TJ Brown.

In addition to a busy MMA slate that saw him fight three times in two months, Brown started off his year focused on his stand-up game, taking fights and titles in other disciplines.

“It started with my professional boxing debut and kind of got things rolling,” Brown told MMAWeekly.com. “Following that, I went to Oklahoma and a professional kickboxing match and won a title down there.

“Then we jumped to MMA where I won three matches in a row. Two of those were won by first-round head kick. The last one (of which) made the SportsCenter Top 10.”

For Brown, being featured on ESPN for his win over Ken Beverly in May at LFA 67 was something he never thought could ever happen when he first started fighting in 2013.

“To me it’s amazing,” said Brown. “As a kid, I remember turning on ESPN and watching the Top 10. That morning I woke up and my friend is telling me he had just seen me on SportsCenter. To me it was amazing and something I will remember the rest of my life.”

On Tuesday in Las Vegas, Brown (13-6) looks to finally punch his ticket to the next level when he faces Dylan Lockard (6-1) in a featherweight bout at Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 10.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity; this is eight years in the making,” Brown said. “Dylan Lockard is a solid opponent. He’s not someone I’m going to overlook.

“Watching film I feel like he’s just fundamentally enough with his boxing for me to pick him apart and get my counter-striking (working) and capitalize (on it). He’s got some decent wrestling. But I’ve said this before, I have more professional wins than he has career fights. I’m looking to use my experience and go in there and put this guy away.”

If his fight history says anything, Brown could be just the kind of fighter to stand out amongst other winners on August 27 and earn a UFC contract in the process.

“If you look at my career, 12 of my 13 wins have been finishes, so I’m not a boring fighter,” said Brown. “I’m going to go out and do me, and if I perform like I usually do, there’s no doubt in my mind I’ll get that contract.”