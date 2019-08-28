TJ Brown, Peter Barrett, and Dusko Todorovic win UFC contracts at Dana White’s Contender Series

Week 10 of the third season of Dana White’s Contender Series took place on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Following much action and several back-and-forth battles, UFC president Dana White awarded UFC contracts to three fighters.

The first contract Dana White handed out went to TJ Brown

TJ Brown def. Dylan Lockard (Featherwight)

Brown got rocked early by a punch that put him down on the mat, but he regained his composure and got back to his feet looking to attack. Late in the first round, there was more bad news for Brown when he landed a knee to the downed Lockard, but Brown never stopped and finished the rest of the fight strong.

Brown displayed solid wrestling and looked to be too strong for Lockard and that was the real story of the fight.

Brown kept his foot on the gas pedal with a lot of pressure and secured the takedown into an arm-triangle to finish the fight. The impressive victory earned Brown a UFC contract.

With the win, the 29-year-old also improved his overall record to 14-6.

What a comeback! TJ Brown gets the late 3rd-round submission win at #DWCS! Wow! pic.twitter.com/0N5g0V4r3B — UFC (@ufc) August 28, 2019

The second contract White issued went to Peter Barrett, who faced off against entertaining fighter Sang Hoon Yoo

Peter Barrett def. Sang Hoon Yoo (Lightweights)

Barrett’s lead-in video was emotional one, but he used his painful past as motivation.

Yoo had Barrett down early in the fight and almost finished him with punches, but Barrett showed he has a lot of dog in his fight. This was a tremendous back-and-forth battle, which Barrett won via a unanimous decision to secure a UFC contract.

Barrett is 32 years old and now has a record of 11-3.

White characterized Barrett’s story as “crazy, sad, and inspiring.” With Barrett being from Boston and having fought such a great fight, White joked that if he didn’t give Barrett a UFC contract, there would likely would be a hit out on him.

The third and final contract White issued went to Dusko Todorovic

Dusko Todorovic def. Teddy Ash (Middleweight)

The big story of this fight was Todorovic controlling Ash against the cage and continuously grinding pressure.

Ash had some moments of stand-up, landing some strikes, but he just couldn’t keep his back off the cage, which was the determining factor of the fight.

The 25-year-old Dusko won a unanimous decision and a UFC contract, improving his record to 9-0.



The two bouts that did not generate UFC contracts were a middleweight fight between Kailan Hill and Impa Kasanganay and heavyweight fight pitting Ben Sosoli against Dustin Johynson

Impa Kasanganay def. Kailan Hill (Middlweight)

This fight was an excellent back-and-forth affair with a lot of action, along with some impressive athleticism shown by both fighters.

Hill showed some incredible technical skills with a spinning backfist into a kick combination and was looking for the flying knee several times, but Impa put too much pressure on him, securing a unanimous decision with scores of 30-27 across the board.

Ben Sosoli vs. Dustin Johynson – no contest (Heavyweight)

This was an unfortunate fight. The bout started with some great back-and-forth striking. Sosoli was putting on some good pressure, but an accidental eye poke a couple of minutes into the fight ended the bout as a No Contest.