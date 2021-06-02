Tito Ortiz resigns from Huntington Beach City Council

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has resigned from his position on the Huntington Beach City Council and as the mayor pro tem on Tuesday evening.

Susan Golding of the OC Register first reported the news via Twitter.

“Tito Ortiz just resigned from the Huntington Beach City Council claiming character assassination by media and leaks at city hall,” she wrote.

Ortiz’ resignation marks the end of his controversy-filled time in politics. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” was elected in November 2020. Days after being sworn in, Ortiz attempted to attend a planning meeting but was refused entry because he would not wear a mask. His anti-mask stance was part of his campaign. He called into the meeting from his car.

His anti-mask opinions weren’t the only controversies surrounding Ortiz’ time in public office. He applied for unemployment on Feb. 20 while holding office and being paid for the part-time position. He also owns two businesses and reportedly resides in a $4 million home.

“It’s my understanding that city council members are not eligible for unemployment, particularly when they are receiving their full salary,” Huntington Beach Mayer Kim Carr told NBC Los Angeles in an interview in early May.

Ortiz won the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in April, 2000. He defended the championship five times and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s pioneer wing in 2012. Ortiz last fought in December 2019 but left the UFC in 2012.