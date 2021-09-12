Tito Ortiz posts statement after embarrassing loss to Anderson Silva, challenges Logan Paul

It took Anderson Silva less than 90 seconds to stop Tito Ortiz. With one fail swoop Silva sent Ortiz crashing to the canvas, putting him out cold in the Huntington Beach Bad Boy’s boxing debut. Following the loss, an image of Ortiz face planted on the ring’s canvas became an instant meme with people likening his quick boxing career to his short-lived and highly controversial political career.

Just hours after suffering the stinging defeat Ortiz took to Instagram to post his thoughts on the debut.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better,” Ortiz wrote. “The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

Ortiz also promised he would return.

.@LoganPaul we lost our last fights let’s entertain our fans!! @triller ASAP — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) September 12, 2021

“I will be back,” he wrote.

And he wants Logan Paul in the ring next. And who wouldn’t , a payday for that fight could change a person’s life. However, Paul is coming off a loss to one of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather. And Ortiz just got starched by an aging former MMA champion (Sorry Silva).

But in this current freak show boxing climate, you just never know what they are going to come up with next.