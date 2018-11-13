Tito Ortiz Not Buying How Bad Chuck Liddell Looks in Public Training Footage

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

UFC Hall of Famers Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell are coming out of retirement for a trilogy fight, but it won’t take place in the famed Octagon, it will happen at the debut mixed martial arts event for Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.

Ortiz is looking forward to avenging his two previous losses to Liddell, but isn’t buying into some of the public video footage that he has seen of Liddell training for the fight, where he has looked less than stellar. Ortiz believes Liddell is sand bagging and is expecting a much better fighter than he’s seen on video.

TRENDING > Chuck Liddell Defends Against Claims of Lackluster Performance in Training Footage

Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 takes place on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles and airs live on pay-per-view.