Tito Ortiz misses weight ahead of Anderson Silva boxing fight

Despite multiple social media posts promising he was on track to make weight, former UFC champion Tito Ortiz has failed to make his contracted weight on Friday ahead of his bout with Anderson Silva.

Ortiz stepped on the scales at 200 pounds a full five pounds over his 195 pound catchweight bout with Silva. His opponent came in at 192.6 pounds, almost three pounds under.

Many wondered how Ortiz would make the weight but he spent the days leading up to the bout posting videos of him cutting weight, telling reporters how healthy he felt and assuring the fans he would be on weight.

“I’ll cut my leg off if I have to in order to make weight. I’ll do it,” Ortiz told media during a recent virtual press conference. “I’ve never missed weight in my whole career.”

Ahead of the bout Ortiz said he’d hoped the fight could be at 200 pounds, which he felt was a good middle ground for the two fighters.

“I thought he would be a gentleman and make [a 200-pound catchweight],” Ortiz told MMA Junkie when the fight was announced. “I respect the man as a fighter but I lost respect for not fighting me at 200 pounds. I’ve never made 195 in my whole career of 24 years.”

Silva’s last opponent, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., also missed weight and Silva went on to defeat him. Silva has previously said he would not fight Ortiz if he missed weight but at press time, the fight still appears to be in tact.