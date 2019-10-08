HOT OFF THE WIRE

Tito Ortiz invites U.S. President Donald Trump to newly announced fight

October 8, 2019
Combate Americas on Tuesday announced that Tito Ortiz’s next fight would be against Alberto El Patrón (formerly “Alberto Del Rio” of the WWE).

Ortiz – a UFC Hall of Fame member, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, and a pioneer of the sport – will square off with multiple-time WWE Heavyweight Champion, former Pan American Games Greco-Roman wrestling medalist, and former PRIDE MMA star El Patrón on Pay-Per-View on on Saturday, Dec. 7 from Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas.

The bout will be at a 210-pound catchweight, with an unprecedented “winner take all” title belt challenge. If Ortiz emerges victorious in the bout, he will take possession of El Patrón’s WWE title belt.  If El Patrón wins the fight, however, Ortiz will relinquish possession of his UFC title belt to his opponent.

Later in the day on Tuesday, the above TMZ Sports interview with Ortiz was published, with the former UFC champion inviting United States President Donald Trump and his two sons to attend the bout.

Ortiz has long been a Trump supporter, frequently espousing his support for the controversial president.

