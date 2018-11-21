Tito Ortiz Intends to Beat Chuck Liddell and then Build Guys Like Conor McGregor

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)
Tito Ortiz is headed into his trilogy fight with fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell with two things on his mind. One: he intends to avenge losses in their two prior meetings in the Octagon. Two: he intends to delve into mixed martial arts promotion, perhaps with Golden Boy MMA, to help build stars like Conor McGregor for the future.
Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 24, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.