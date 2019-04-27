Tito Ortiz inks deal with Combate Americas

Tito Ortiz isn’t hanging his hat on his knockout of Chuck Liddell. The UFC Hall of Famer has inked a deal to continue his career with Combate Americas.

Ortiz inked the deal cagside at Friday night’s Combate Americas event in Los Angeles.

According to Amy Kaplan of Fansided, Combate Americas president Campbell McLaren said that the contract with Ortiz was a multi-fight deal. He is expected to make his promotional debut in October, although an opponent and location have yet to be determined. McLaren said the fight would take place in either the United States or Mexico.

Ortiz posted his own video of McClaren signing his contract on Instagram, saying, “I’m back! Let’s have some fun Combate Americas. I’m ready to kick some f—ing ass.”

Ortiz came out of retirement to avenge two losses to fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, which he did last November. Looking as good as he had in years, Ortiz took the fight to Liddell and knocked him out inside of the first minute of the fight.

Though Ortiz had planned on that fight being a one-and-done, he recently told TMZ Sports that he was likely to come back later this year and continue fighting.

“I’ll probably be fighting in October,” Ortiz told TMZ.

“After I fought Chuck last year, I thought it was gonna be my last one. But my body’s intact, everything’s fast, everything’s great. Sparring’s been good. Training’s been great. So let’s do one more for fun. Let’s do one for fun.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s ‘Proper No. 12’ helps push Irish whiskey sales past $1 billion in U.S. for first time

Having reached 44 years of age, Ortiz has fought less frequently since leaving the UFC in 2012. He’s fought just five times since then, but has found success in doing so with a 4-1 record in those five bouts, all of which took place under the Bellator or Golden Boy Promotions banners.

McClaren was one of the co-creators of the UFC, so it seems rather appropriate that he and Ortiz have been reunited as the UFC Hall of Famer winds down his career.