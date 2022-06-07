HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tito Ortiz - Liddel vs Ortiz 3 Gym Day

featuredTito Ortiz’ home burglarized and ‘ransacked,’ Ortiz blames ‘Joe Biden’s America’

featuredAn emotional Felice Herrig explains decision to retire: ‘this wasn’t for me anymore’ | Video

featuredFelice Herrig announces retirement following UFC Vegas 56 loss | Video

featuredUFC Vegas 56 Bonuses: Karine Silva banks a bonus in promotional debut

Tito Ortiz’ home burglarized and ‘ransacked,’ Ortiz blames ‘Joe Biden’s America’

June 7, 2022
NoNo Comments

The home of former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz was burglarized over the weekend in Southern California.

Ortiz was not at home during the incident and a neighbor called the police and informed them that Ortiz’ home had been burglarized. According to documents obtained by TMZ, a window on Ortiz’ balcony was broken, the home ransacked, and a safe was missing.

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the scene to investigate. Neighbors are reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to help catch those involved.

Ortiz provided TMZ with a short comment following the incident.

“Welcome to Biden’s America. Beware, it’s going to get worse,” Ortiz said.

Dustin Poirier wants weigh-in changes following Charles Oliveira controversy

Ortiz last competed in mixed marital arts in December 2019 defeating Alberto Del Rio by submission at Combate Americas 51. He last fought in the boxing ring, losing to former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by knockout in September 2021.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira finishes Justin Gaethje

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA