Tito Ortiz’ home burglarized and ‘ransacked,’ Ortiz blames ‘Joe Biden’s America’

The home of former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz was burglarized over the weekend in Southern California.

Ortiz was not at home during the incident and a neighbor called the police and informed them that Ortiz’ home had been burglarized. According to documents obtained by TMZ, a window on Ortiz’ balcony was broken, the home ransacked, and a safe was missing.

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the scene to investigate. Neighbors are reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to help catch those involved.

Ortiz provided TMZ with a short comment following the incident.

“Welcome to Biden’s America. Beware, it’s going to get worse,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz last competed in mixed marital arts in December 2019 defeating Alberto Del Rio by submission at Combate Americas 51. He last fought in the boxing ring, losing to former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by knockout in September 2021.