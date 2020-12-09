Tito Ortiz fields a healthy dose of criticism, sworn in as Mayor Pro Tem in Huntington Beach (video)

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz was elected to the Huntington Beach, Calif. city council in November’s election.

While the majority of the United States was focused on the U.S. Presidential Election, Ortiz quietly won a seat on the Huntington Beach city council. Things weren’t so quiet at his first city council meeting this week.

According to Twitter poster Borrachinha Depot, Ortiz was welcomed by a Huntington Beach resident, who called into the meeting and leveled some pretty intense roasting on Ortiz. (see the videos below)

“I do not think it is appropriate, for example, to claim that COVID is a form of population control or to cite a news article claiming that masks don’t work, which is based on a Danish study which says on its first page, and I quote, that it has ‘inconclusive evidence results, missing data, variable adherence, patient-reported findings on home tests, no blinding, and no assessment on whether masks can decrease the transmission from mask-wearers to others.’ That’s on the first page of a study that an incoming city council member cited on their Instagram page.” Huntington Beach citizen roasting Tito Ortiz

In addition to being elected to the Huntington Beach city council, Ortiz was sworn in as the Mayor Pro Tem (basically meaning that he would stand in for the mayor when the mayor is not available.)

Tito Ortiz’s last days in mixed martial arts

A UFC Hall of Fame member, Ortiz last fought in mixed martial arts when he defeated Alberto El Patron at Combate Americas 51. Ortiz left the UFC in 2012, but went on to revive his career with Bellator before signing with Combate Americas.

Ortiz’s overall mixed martial arts record stands at 21-12-1.

