Tito Ortiz After Chuck Liddell KO: ‘I’m Done’ (Liddell vs Ortiz 3)

Tito Ortiz had an itch to scratch and it took him 12 years to reach it, but he did it when he knocked out longtime rival Chuck Liddell at Golden Boy Promotions’ Liddell vs. Ortiz 3.

Coming off of the high of one of the biggest wins of his career, Ortiz addressed his career and where he goes from here, but it doesn’t include returning to the cage.

“No one will bring me out; nobody. I’m done.”