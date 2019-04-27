Timothy Lewis believes he’s a ‘nightmare’ match-up for Carlos Lozoya at CageSport 56

After having a wealth of amateur experience across multiple combat sports, bantamweight prospect Timothy Lewis has had a slower go of things since turning pro in July of 2017.

In just under two years as a pro, Lewis has only managed to have three bouts. The lack of activity is something Lewis is looking to change in 2019.

“The first couple years as a pro, to be honest, was rough,” Lewis told MMAWeekly.com. “It was a little bit more challenging to get my pro career started. Thankfully I got in pretty good with CageSport and they were able to start lining me up with match-ups.

“Since my last pro fight in December I feel like things are starting to move along nice and smoothly in terms of getting good match-ups and challenging fights.”

Having already established his skills in the amateur ranks, since turning pro Lewis has focused on his conditioning.

“This last year I’ve been experimenting a lot with my diet and getting it on point and trying to get away from big weight cuts,” said Lewis. “That has allowed me to fight with a little bit more energy, to fight with a little different game plan, which is to be a pressure fighter and come forward and put guys through a meat grinder.

“Before I had limited energy, so I was more defensive and was more careful with how much energy I had. Now that my diet is on point, my cardio is high, and I don’t have to worry about getting tired in a fight, so it allows me to put out a lot higher output.”

On Saturday in Tacoma, Washington, Lewis (3-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Carlos Lozoya (2-2) in a main card 135-pound bout at CageSport 56.

“Looking at his style he’s a very straight-forward fighter,” Lewis said of Lozoya. “He literally comes straight forward, back and forth, with his attacks.

“I think my style is a nightmare match-up for him. I’m going to go for it, I’m going to pressure him and force him to make bad choices. Every time he does that I’m going to make him pay and eventually I hope to break him. I want to go forward and just break his will by just shutting all his game down and overwhelming him with offence.”

For Lewis fighting isn’t his main source of income, thus he’s more motivated to test himself as a competitor in the coming year.

“When I step back after this fight and look at what I want to accomplish by the time I leave this sport, I definitely want to face the toughest competition at the highest level possible,” said Lewis.

“For me just to be able to compete against the guys who are the toughest and the best, that’s my payoff. The overall goal is to fight the best guy I can find in the best promotion I can. I’m in it for the challenge and that’s pretty much it.”