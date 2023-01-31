Tim Kennedy: ‘It’s totally fine for UFC fighters to train with a terrorist’

Former UFC, WEC, and Strikeforce fighter Tim Kennedy isn’t happy that some of the top UFC fighters train with Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic. Kadyrov’s reign of power has been marred with alleged human rights violations, assassinations, torture, and disappearances. It’s been enough that the Human Rights Watch has called them ‘crimes against humanity.’

Kennedy voiced his outrage about fighters training with the Chechen leader and Russian politician on social media and included a video to welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev working out with Kadyrov.

“Let me get this right… It’s totally fine that the UFC controls what a fighter wears on his shorts, whether or not they train with James Kraus, or what they do on their social media, but it’s totally fine for them to train with a terrorist,” Kennedy wrote on Monday.

Let me get this right… It’s totally fine that the UFC controls what a fighter wears on his shorts, whether or not they train with James Kraus, or what they do on their social media, but it’s totally fine for them to train with a terrorist. https://t.co/ZPXPlrHdij — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) January 30, 2023

Kennedy is one of the few fighters simultaneously to serve in the United States Army and fight professionally. He’s a decorated soldier who has been awarded many awards during his service, including the Army’s Bronze Star.

