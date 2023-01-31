HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tim Kennedy

featuredTim Kennedy: ‘It’s totally fine for UFC fighters to train with a terrorist’

Mike Perry

featuredMike Perry to act as back-up for Tommy Fury in Jake Paul fight

Raul Rosas Jr

featuredRaul Rosas Jr. plans to set a lot of UFC records

featuredJoseph Holmes says he was ‘jumped’ by Kevin Holland & crew

Tim Kennedy: ‘It’s totally fine for UFC fighters to train with a terrorist’

January 31, 2023
NoNo Comments

Former UFC, WEC, and Strikeforce fighter Tim Kennedy isn’t happy that some of the top UFC fighters train with Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic. Kadyrov’s reign of power has been marred with alleged human rights violations, assassinations, torture, and disappearances. It’s been enough that the Human Rights Watch has called them ‘crimes against humanity.’

Kennedy voiced his outrage about fighters training with the Chechen leader and Russian politician on social media and included a video to welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev working out with Kadyrov.

“Let me get this right… It’s totally fine that the UFC controls what a fighter wears on his shorts, whether or not they train with James Kraus, or what they do on their social media, but it’s totally fine for them to train with a terrorist,” Kennedy wrote on Monday.

Kennedy is one of the few fighters simultaneously to serve in the United States Army and fight professionally. He’s a decorated soldier who has been awarded many awards during his service, including the Army’s Bronze Star.

Mike Perry to act as back-up for Tommy Fury in Jake Paul fight

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker