Tim Hiley Going for the Finish in LFA 50 Title Bout

Though he was able to pick up a unanimous decision win over Tyler Vogel at LFA 41 in June, middleweight Tim Hiley isn’t as pleased with his performance as he could have been.

Having previously picked up a finish in his first bout of 2018 against Willie Whitehead in March for the LFA, having to go to a decision against Vogel was not what Hiley wanted.

“I’m happy with my results at all, but I’m still kind of disappointed in my last fight because I didn’t get the finish,” Hiley told MMAWeekly.com. “I want to get impressive wins so I can get called up to the big show.

“(Against Vogel) I was working off the cage too much and I kind of sat there in default for me. So my coaches and I have been working on my work off the cage and getting the fight back in the center. That’s been about it.”

While recovering from a cut he received in his bout with Vogel, Hiley had an opportunity to watch his performance and make adjustments to his game so that he doesn’t have a similar performance in his next fight.

“I was kind of recuperating but at the same I was watching a lot of footage on saw what I did good and what I didn’t do good and should work on,” said Hiley. “I’m always looking at things that I need to improve on, and that will show (in my next fight), most definitely.”

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Reacts to Jon Jones Receiving 15-Month Suspension from USADA

At LFA 50 this Friday in Lake Prior, Minnesota, Hiley (7-0) will look to claim his first major MMA championship when he takes on Brendan Allen (9-3) in a 185-pound championship main event.

“He goes out there and gives it all, and whether win or lose he’s out there giving a good show,” Hiley said of Allen. “Honestly this will be a good fight for me because it will push me to my limits and whatnot. It will bring my confidence out better.

“I’m going to try to out-strike him, and if it goes to the ground I’m ready for that, but it stays standing I’m definitely ready to show what I can do to him. I’m going to go for the finish; go for the TKO.”

In winning an LFA championship, Hiley believes that there is only one more step left to take in his career; and he is looking to make that move up prior to the end of 2018.

“My coaches and I were talking about if I get a spectacular win (against Allen) that I want to be able to sign with the UFC and fight on December 15 (at UFC on FOX 31),” said Hiley.