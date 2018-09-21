HOT OFF THE WIRE
Renan Barao at UFC Fight Night 88

featuredUFC Fight Night 137 Weigh-in Results: Renan Barao Grossly Overweight

featuredConor McGregor’s Best Quotes from the UFC 229 Pre-Fight Press Conference

featuredConor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Face Off at UFC 229 Presser in New York

featuredWatch the UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Press Conference Live, Thursday at 5 PM ET

Tim Hiley Going for the Finish in LFA 50 Title Bout

September 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

Though he was able to pick up a unanimous decision win over Tyler Vogel at LFA 41 in June, middleweight Tim Hiley isn’t as pleased with his performance as he could have been.

Having previously picked up a finish in his first bout of 2018 against Willie Whitehead in March for the LFA, having to go to a decision against Vogel was not what Hiley wanted.

“I’m happy with my results at all, but I’m still kind of disappointed in my last fight because I didn’t get the finish,” Hiley told MMAWeekly.com. “I want to get impressive wins so I can get called up to the big show.

“(Against Vogel) I was working off the cage too much and I kind of sat there in default for me. So my coaches and I have been working on my work off the cage and getting the fight back in the center. That’s been about it.”

While recovering from a cut he received in his bout with Vogel, Hiley had an opportunity to watch his performance and make adjustments to his game so that he doesn’t have a similar performance in his next fight.

“I was kind of recuperating but at the same I was watching a lot of footage on saw what I did good and what I didn’t do good and should work on,” said Hiley. “I’m always looking at things that I need to improve on, and that will show (in my next fight), most definitely.”

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Reacts to Jon Jones Receiving 15-Month Suspension from USADA

At LFA 50 this Friday in Lake Prior, Minnesota, Hiley (7-0) will look to claim his first major MMA championship when he takes on Brendan Allen (9-3) in a 185-pound championship main event.

“He goes out there and gives it all, and whether win or lose he’s out there giving a good show,” Hiley said of Allen. “Honestly this will be a good fight for me because it will push me to my limits and whatnot. It will bring my confidence out better.

“I’m going to try to out-strike him, and if it goes to the ground I’m ready for that, but it stays standing I’m definitely ready to show what I can do to him. I’m going to go for the finish; go for the TKO.”

In winning an LFA championship, Hiley believes that there is only one more step left to take in his career; and he is looking to make that move up prior to the end of 2018.

“My coaches and I were talking about if I get a spectacular win (against Allen) that I want to be able to sign with the UFC and fight on December 15 (at UFC on FOX 31),” said Hiley.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA