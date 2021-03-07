Tim Elliott calls Jordan Espinosa a ‘woman beater’ during dominant win at UFC 259

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 6, 2021
For Tim Elliott, his fight with former teammate Jordan Espinosa at UFC 259 was personal.

Elliott dominated the fight, in which he called Espinosa “a little woman beater.” He won via unanimous decision after punishing Espinosa for three rounds.

During the fight, Elliott brought up claims that Espinosa had attacked a woman.

“I heard you choked a girl in 2018. Little woman beater. Little f—ing woman beater,” Elliott said while in top position on the ground toward the end of round two.

Espinosa responded, “You don’t know the whole story.” But Elliott fired back, “I know enough.”

Tim Elliott explains why he called Jordan Espinosa a woman beater

Elliott he later explained the comments during his post-fight press conference. He claimed that he had been supplied enough evidence that Espinosa had done what Elliott said during the fight that he wanted to take it out on Espinosa during their bout.

“I didn’t say that for anybody else to hear because I don’t know the whole story,” Elliott said. “It was kind of disturbing, the whole thing.

“This is the first fight that was ever personal to me. I wanted to hurt the guy. I let my emotions get the best of me because of the message I received.”

