Tim Elliott admits he still loves cheating ex-wife Gina Mazany

Tim Elliott is having a crazy 2023.

Last month the UFC veteran took to Twitter to reveal his now ex-wife, former UFC fighter Gina Mazany had been cheating on him with a fellow fighter and his best friend, Kevin Croom. The post received overwhelming support from the MMA community and a whopping 9 million views before he deleted it.

While speaking to the media at the UFC Vegas 74 media day Elliott explained why he decided to share the news on Twitter and why he doesn’t regret doing it.

“The thing is, I was the only one wearing it. My ex and the person that she is with now, they were living in my city, dating, and being cool. Everybody thought we separated because she said I wanted to force her to move to Texas, I don’t even know what the reasons where, but it wasn’t the reasons that were the real reasons,” Elliott said. “I’d then come to my city, where I live, where my home is at and people were telling me they heard me and Gina split because of this, and in every interview, they were asking me, how’s Gina, how are you guys doing and I was lying and making up excuses to protect these guys. Every time I did that, it was hurting me, after it got out there nobody was asking me anymore.

Elliott also wished his ex well, admitting he still loves her in the process.

“It was not to try to hurt anybody else,” Elliott said of the tweet. “I don’t wish any hard feelings on anybody, especially not on Gina. I love her, still love her and I care about her but I just can’t be in her life.”

He’ll fight Victor Altamirano on Saturday.