HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rashad Evans

featuredRashad Evans Hangs Up His Gloves, Announces Retirement

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier UFC 226 first staredown

featuredStipe Miocic to Daniel Cormier: ‘I’m Not Here to Make Friends, I’m Here to Fight’

featuredUFC Fight Night 132 Results: Cowboy vs. Edwards (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJessica Eye Explains Why She’s Not Paying Attention to Nicco Montano or the Flyweight Title Yet

Tim Caron Looking To Get To The Next Level Through Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

June 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

After picking up a win in his final bout of 2017, middleweight Tim Caron was looking to keep his momentum going when he stepped into the cage for the first time in 2018 against Timothy Woods at CES 48 in February.

While Caron was able to get the win in the bout, the end came as a result of Woods knocking himself out just 83 seconds in, giving the victory something of an anti-climactic feel.

“It was an interesting end to that fight,” Caron told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve never seen that happen, but I’m glad I got the W and that it set me up for the next thing upcoming.

“Pretty much after a fight you just kind of have to move on, continue learning, continue training and getting ready for the next one.”

With six years of combined amateur and pro fights under his belt, Caron feels the biggest thing he’s learned in his time in MMA is the patience of a veteran; and understanding that not every fight has to be a knockdown-drag-out-brawl.

“I watch some of my older fights and think to myself that I sucked,” joked Caron. “But I didn’t suck, it was just different. There were a lot of nerves and everything. I’m calmer and stuff now.

“That’s a learning process. When you first get out there you want to go toe-to-toe with the guy and brawl it out, but that usually doesn’t work out. Being calm and collected; I think most of the champions and best fighters in the world are very comfortable in the cage; and that’s what it takes.”

TRENDING > Rashad Evans Hangs Up His Gloves, Announces Retirement

For his second bout of 2018, Caron (9-1) takes on late replacement Jordan Williams (7-2) at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series: Week 3 on June 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After years of not knowing when he could possibly get his shot at the UFC, to have an opportunity to definitively get himself into the promotion at the Contender Series, Caron is more motivated than he’s been before.

“It’s amazing and definitely puts a fire under your ass,” said Caron. “I’m training hard. This is the easiest weight cut so far. I’ve been going four, five, hours a day, and it’s easier mentally when you know this is the one (that can take you to the next level).”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA