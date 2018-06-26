Tim Caron Looking To Get To The Next Level Through Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

After picking up a win in his final bout of 2017, middleweight Tim Caron was looking to keep his momentum going when he stepped into the cage for the first time in 2018 against Timothy Woods at CES 48 in February.

While Caron was able to get the win in the bout, the end came as a result of Woods knocking himself out just 83 seconds in, giving the victory something of an anti-climactic feel.

“It was an interesting end to that fight,” Caron told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve never seen that happen, but I’m glad I got the W and that it set me up for the next thing upcoming.

“Pretty much after a fight you just kind of have to move on, continue learning, continue training and getting ready for the next one.”

With six years of combined amateur and pro fights under his belt, Caron feels the biggest thing he’s learned in his time in MMA is the patience of a veteran; and understanding that not every fight has to be a knockdown-drag-out-brawl.

“I watch some of my older fights and think to myself that I sucked,” joked Caron. “But I didn’t suck, it was just different. There were a lot of nerves and everything. I’m calmer and stuff now.

“That’s a learning process. When you first get out there you want to go toe-to-toe with the guy and brawl it out, but that usually doesn’t work out. Being calm and collected; I think most of the champions and best fighters in the world are very comfortable in the cage; and that’s what it takes.”

For his second bout of 2018, Caron (9-1) takes on late replacement Jordan Williams (7-2) at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series: Week 3 on June 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After years of not knowing when he could possibly get his shot at the UFC, to have an opportunity to definitively get himself into the promotion at the Contender Series, Caron is more motivated than he’s been before.

“It’s amazing and definitely puts a fire under your ass,” said Caron. “I’m training hard. This is the easiest weight cut so far. I’ve been going four, five, hours a day, and it’s easier mentally when you know this is the one (that can take you to the next level).”