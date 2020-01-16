Tim Caron expecting a ‘hell of a fight’ against Aaron Jeffery at Combat Zone 73

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 16, 2020
While he wasn’t active inside the cage much in 2019, fighting just once, middleweight Tim Caron had what he felt was a full year.

For much of the first part of 2019 put his fighting career on hold so he could get into the business end of the sport, before returning to action with a unanimous decision win over Lucas Pimenta at Bellator 231 in October.

“From the end of 2018 I decided to switch my goals for a little bit and open up a business,” Caron told MMAWeekly.com. “I opened up a gym and took a hiatus from fighting. I was still training the whole time, but I got the business rolling, I was ready to pick (fighting) back up, so I only had one fight in 2019.”

Being able to train whenever he wants now because he runs his own gym, Caron feels like he was able to have the kind of performance he has always wanted in the victory over Pimenta.

“I thought it was one of the best fights I’ve ever had,” said Caron. “I felt the best I ever had. Now all I do is work out because I opened a gym, so that’s my life now. A lot of things have changed and I felt amazing in that one.”

On Friday in Manchester, N.H., Caron (10-2) will look to add a title to his resume when he takes on Aaron Jeffery (7-2) in the 185-pound championship main event of Combat Zone 73.

“It’s going to be a hell of a fight,” Caron said. “(Jeffery’s) very good. He’s talented. All I have to do is play my game.

“I already kind of know what he’s going to do: he has decent stand-up, but as soon as he gets hit too often he puts you on the cage. That’s pretty much what everyone does to me, so it won’t be any different than most fights. If it goes to the ground it’s going to end very quickly; I feel my Jiu-Jitsu is much better.”

Thanks to having his own gym, Caron has the ability to work on his game whenever need be, so his focus can now fully shift towards taking his career to the next step in 2020.

“It’s not working like a normal job and then coming to train and stuff like that,” said Caron. “I have all day to train and work with new people. It’s definitely been very helpful, and I think it’s going to be great for my future fights.

“We’re looking for a big contract. Whether it’s Bellator, the UFC, or wherever, we’re just looking for that bigger contract.”

