Tim Caron Bellator Looking to Bellator 207 to Get Back on Track

Tim Caron Looking to Bellator 207 to Get Back on Track

Looking back on what was initially a loss to Jordan Williams at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series in June, the fact that his defeat was changed to a No Contest has done little to quell middleweight Tim Caron’s disappointment.

According to Caron, even though the loss is erased due to a positive drug test by Williams, it’s how he fought in the fight that makes him continue to feel upset about it.

“I’ve never felt an adrenaline dump like that,” Caron told MMAWeekly.com. “I beat myself in that fight mentally. It did turn into a No Contest because (Williams) popped for marijuana, and that’s good for my record, but I still know I got my butt whooped.”

In the months since the fight with Williams, Caron has been working hard to fix the mistakes he made in that fight and get ready for his next opportunity.

“I know how the fight went and that’s what matters,” said Caron. “There’s definitely time to change things. I notice what I had to work on a lot more with my boxing, so that’s what we’ve been kind of gearing towards.

“The rest of it was just nerves. With the ground game, I couldn’t even move him because my body was shutting down. I chalk that up to some nerves. We’ll be ready for this next one.”

Caron (9-1) will look to get himself back on track when he faces Reginaldo Felix (5-2) in a 185-pound preliminary bout at Bellator 207 on Friday in Uncasville, Conn.

“He’s a good fighter,” Caron said of Felix. “He’s powerful. It’s going to be a good stand-up battle, I think. If it does go to the ground, I think I will have the advantage. The stand-up I think is going to be very close.

“I have to keep my distance and not let him to wing his punches. He doesn’t seem overly technical, but throws real hard; so I need to avoid that and counter when needed.”

Following his bout with Felix, Caron will look to take time off and enjoy the remaining months of 2018 before getting things back into gear for next year.

“I’ll probably shut things down and get ready for 2019,” said Caron. “I like to enjoy the holidays. I don’t really like cutting weight. So it will be a nice break, then we’ll come back for 2019.

“I take it fight by fight, but I would definitely want some redemption on the Contender Series. I want to prove myself a little better than that. Hopefully that comes around and it all works out.”