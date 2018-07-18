Three Fighters Earn UFC Contracts at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 5 (Results & Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)
Three of the five victors on Week 5 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Season 2, impressed the UFC president enough to earn UFC contracts.
Women’s strawweight Maycee Barber earned her trip contract with a third-round finish over Jamie Colleen. Men’s bantamweight Domingo Pilarte scored a technical submission over Vince Morales early in the second frame of their fight. But Edmen Shahbazyan needed just 40 seconds to stop Antonio Jones to earn his spot on the UFC roster.
Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Week 5 Results
- Maycee Barber def. Jamie Colleen via TKO (elbows) at 4:15, R3
- Domingo Pilarte def. Vince Morales via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:52, R2
- Chibwikem Onyenegecha def. Anthony Adams via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Austin Vanderford def. Angelo Trevino via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:42, R2
- Edmen Shahbazyan def. Antonio Jones via TKO (strikes) at 0:40, R1