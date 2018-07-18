Three Fighters Earn UFC Contracts at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 5 (Results & Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Three of the five victors on Week 5 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Season 2, impressed the UFC president enough to earn UFC contracts.

Women’s strawweight Maycee Barber earned her trip contract with a third-round finish over Jamie Colleen. Men’s bantamweight Domingo Pilarte scored a technical submission over Vince Morales early in the second frame of their fight. But Edmen Shahbazyan needed just 40 seconds to stop Antonio Jones to earn his spot on the UFC roster.

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Week 5 Results