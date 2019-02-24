Though he’s not 100-percent sure, Stefan Struve announces retirement in Prague

(Courtesy of UFC)

After a decade of fighting in the Octagon and amassing a 29-11 record overall, UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve dropped his gloves on Saturday in what likely marks the end of his career. Though Struve held onto a sliver of a possibility of returning, he indicated that he was 99.9 percent sure that he was done fighting.

Struve was long one of the most promising heavyweights in the division, but fate dealt him a heavy blow during his run towards a title shot when Struve found out in 2013 that he had a significant heart defect called bicuspid aortic valve. That means that his aortic valve only has two leaflets instead of three.

After some time off, Struve was eventually able to return to the Octagon, but never quite returned to the form of his younger years.

Though he likely won’t fight against after submitting Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC Prague on Saturday, Struve’s career is one of which he should be proud. He has quietly amassed a number of significant achievements in the heavyweight division.

As UFC officials noted that Struve ends his career with the fourth most wins (13) in the heavyweight division, the second most finishes (11), and the second most submissions (6).