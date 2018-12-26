HOT OFF THE WIRE

This is How UFC Fighters Celebrated Christmas

December 26, 2018
December 26, 2018

Christmas has come and gone. We at MMAWeekly.com hope everyone had a festive holiday season. Look back at how UFC fighters spent Christmas.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Had all the kids fooled with my Santa costume….. Merry Christmas!

A post shared by Gray Maynard (@graymaynard) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Merry Christmas to all. We are having an awesome Christmas dinner with some brisket, burnt ends, and a beautiful ham all smoked on the @traegergrills @kendrick_bbq @skidmark25

A post shared by Dan Henderson (@danhendo) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Christmas Eve has always been my favorite part of Christmas. Growing up I loved being in front of a lit Christmas tree at night when everything else was dark. I was also successful most years talking my parents into letting my brothers and I open half our gifts Christmas Eve. ….because it’s better of course! “Because the lights are pretty and it’s more cozy and fun” ??my brothers and I would make the couch bed so we could sleep next to it. No lie, I’ve still slept by it many years as an adult. The last two years I have been on a kick of no ornaments. Just lights and the tree ;)So I sit here enjoying it tonight… feeling happy and sending love and joy to all of you!! I also remind myself what a great celebration this is… Jeaus’ birth. Merry Merry Christmas!!!!

A post shared by Holly Holm (@hollyholm) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Merry Christmas from the Edgar’s!!

A post shared by Frankie Edgar (@frankieedgar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Merry Christmas from my family to yours! #MerryChristmas #WonderFamily #FightFamily

A post shared by Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@wonderboymma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Merry Christmas ??

A post shared by Renan Barão (@renanbaraoufc) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A quiet and slow paced Christmas;) Good for my soul ? ? ? hope you all had a beautiful day.

A post shared by Holly Holm (@hollyholm) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

It’s Christmas time ???

A post shared by Eddie Alvarez (@ealvarezfight) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Christmas morning with my niece and nephews. Wish you all a safe and Merry Christmas ❤?? #christmas #holidays #family #familytime

A post shared by Randa “Quiet Storm” Markos (@randamarkos) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Merry Christmas everyone.

A post shared by Mike Pierce (@mikepierce170) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Family dinner #happychristmaseve @raidenelevation

A post shared by Diego Sanchez (@diegonightmaresanchezufc) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Happy holidays #staywarmamerica

A post shared by Paul Felder (@felderpaul) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Christmas this year is very different for me. I’m camping all over Death Valley with new found friends who’ve invited me to journey it up once they learned I won’t be with my family over the holidays. ? I’m not one to shy down when such opportunities present themselves. I’ve managed to live a good life with a “why not” attitude and I’m so glad I do so. ???. Past few days of going off grid, following maps, and asking passing hikers where to go next after each camp fire dies.. What an incredible, beautiful world this is. ? My gift to my friends, family, and fans this year is that my upcoming photos will inspire a similar sense of spontaneity and adventure! Merry Christmas ?? #AmericaTheBeautiful #DeathValleyAdventures #CampingLife #ActiveResting #TheWildSide #ChristmasAdventures

A post shared by Justine Kish (@justinekish) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Merry Christmas! @wanessa_carolina

A post shared by Rafaello Oliveira (@rafaellotractor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Christmas eve outfit #redonredonred #christmassy #christmas #merrychristmas ?? #holidays #tistheseason

A post shared by Randa “Quiet Storm” Markos (@randamarkos) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Merry Christmas Everyone!! #MJ ????????????????

A post shared by Manny Gamburyan (@mannygamburyan) on

