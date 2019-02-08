This Fight for Me is Bigger Than the Belt (UFC 234 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 234 Embedded, middleweight Israel Adesanya outlines his plans to beat Anderson Silva and capture the belt, then stops to greet his opponent in the hotel common area.

At Ultimate Media Day, light heavyweight opponents Jimmy Crute and Sam Alvey again come face to face, and flyweights Montana De La Rosa and Nadia Kassem square off.

Outdoor open workouts draw fans to watch the event’s stars, including title challenger Kelvin Gastelum and homegrown middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya Winner Gets Next Title Shot

UFC 234 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world middleweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 9th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Gastelum in the main event, while Silva and Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.