This Day in UFC History: Georges St-Pierre defeats Jake Shields in record-setting event

On this date in 2011, Georges St-Pierre successfully defended his welterweight championship for the sixth time against Jake Shields at UFC 129 in Toronto. The event took place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on April 30, 2011.

UFC 129 set the record for largest event in North American history at the time with 55,724 spectators in attendance.

(Video courtesy of UFC)