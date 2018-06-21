Things Get Tense During UFC Singapore: Cowboy vs. Edwards Face-Offs (Video)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has tried to keep things on an even keel for most of his recent fights, but that’s just not going to be possible with Leon Edwards for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 132 in Singapore.

While Cerrone has wanted to keep the fight as simply another sporting contest, he has pointed out that Edwards has been amping up the trash talk, calling him “past his prime” and “not on his level.”

Tune in during Saturday, June 29, for full UFC Fight Night 132: Cowboy vs. Edwards Live Results. The first fight is slated for 4:30 a.m ET / 1:30 a.m. PT with Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards headlining.