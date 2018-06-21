HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredLeon Edwards: ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Is ‘Past His Prime’ and ‘He’s Not On My Level’

MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings

featuredMMA Top 10 Rankings Update, June 20: Colby Covington Crashes into Top Welterweights

Tyron Woodley - UFC 209

featuredTyron Woodley Considers Colby Covington Among the Walking Dead

Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington: Tyron Woodley Quit Training With Me Because He Couldn’t Keep Up

Things Get Tense During UFC Singapore: Cowboy vs. Edwards Face-Offs (Video)

June 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has tried to keep things on an even keel for most of his recent fights, but that’s just not going to be possible with Leon Edwards for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 132 in Singapore. 

While Cerrone has wanted to keep the fight as simply another sporting contest, he has pointed out that Edwards has been amping up the trash talk, calling him “past his prime” and “not on his level.” 

TRENDING > Josh Barnett Working on Securing His Release from the UFC

Tune in during Saturday, June 29, for full UFC Fight Night 132: Cowboy vs. Edwards Live Results. The first fight is slated for 4:30 a.m ET / 1:30 a.m. PT with Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards headlining.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA