HOT OFF THE WIRE
Belal Muhammad Khamzat Chimaev

featuredThings are heating up between Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad on Twitter

Tommy Fury Jake Paul

featuredTommy Fury says watching ‘upsetting’ Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight was a ‘bitter pill’

Chael Sonnen - Bellator NYC

featuredBrendan Schaub provides details about Chael Sonnen’s Las Vegas hotel beatdown spree

featuredDana White believes the Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes rematch will be the biggest women’s fight of all time

Things are heating up between Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad on Twitter

December 23, 2021
NoNo Comments

Welterweights Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev are making a great case for them to fight next if you take a look at the back-and-forth the pair are doing on Twitter.

It appears as though the Twitter war started when Chimaev shared a photo of Muhammad getting poked in the eye by Leon Edwards with the caption, “When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullshit boy.”

Of course, Muhammad was not going to let that tweet slide without a reply and responded back with an insult of his own.

The pair then exchanged tweets about how quickly they’d finish the other. Chimaev said he needed just one minute “to take your head” and Muhammad said he needed just 15 minutes to “beat you.”

Then the pair began sharing memes they created of the other or retweeting memes their fans had shared. Needless to say, this fight would be one of the most hilarious build-ups in UFC history.


Muhammad is coming off one of the biggest wins of his career, a dominant decision win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. The win propelled him to the No. 5 rankings, a whole five places above his previous ranking.

Chimaev is one of the most highly sought welterweights, despite only being ranked No. 11.

This is a fact that doesn’t bother Muhammad in the slightest.

“To me, rankings don’t mean anything. It’s about hype,” Muhammad told MMA Fighting. “It’s about who the UFC wants to push and who’s that guy? Who’s that [Conor] McGregor now? Who’s that next big star? As we saw last year with [Jorge] Masvidal, where it’s like, you don’t have to be No. 2 to get the title shot. You don’t have to be No. 1 to get the title shot.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA