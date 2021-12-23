Things are heating up between Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad on Twitter

Welterweights Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev are making a great case for them to fight next if you take a look at the back-and-forth the pair are doing on Twitter.

It appears as though the Twitter war started when Chimaev shared a photo of Muhammad getting poked in the eye by Leon Edwards with the caption, “When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullshit boy.”

Of course, Muhammad was not going to let that tweet slide without a reply and responded back with an insult of his own.

Didn’t You retire because you had a cold? Don’t worry Friend I got some nyquil for you 👊🏻😉 https://t.co/JSn89BdtLM pic.twitter.com/eF0CRENQck — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 23, 2021 The pair then exchanged tweets about how quickly they’d finish the other. Chimaev said he needed just one minute “to take your head” and Muhammad said he needed just 15 minutes to “beat you.”



Then the pair began sharing memes they created of the other or retweeting memes their fans had shared. Needless to say, this fight would be one of the most hilarious build-ups in UFC history.



Don’t worry dr bully has the medicine that you need you don’t have to retire @KChimaev pic.twitter.com/aZzCdOfNRD — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 23, 2021



Muhammad is coming off one of the biggest wins of his career, a dominant decision win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. The win propelled him to the No. 5 rankings, a whole five places above his previous ranking.

Chimaev is one of the most highly sought welterweights, despite only being ranked No. 11.

This is a fact that doesn’t bother Muhammad in the slightest.

“To me, rankings don’t mean anything. It’s about hype,” Muhammad told MMA Fighting. “It’s about who the UFC wants to push and who’s that guy? Who’s that [Conor] McGregor now? Who’s that next big star? As we saw last year with [Jorge] Masvidal, where it’s like, you don’t have to be No. 2 to get the title shot. You don’t have to be No. 1 to get the title shot.