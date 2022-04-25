Thiago Santos, Yana Kunitskaya welcome baby girl

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Yana Kunitskaya

April 25, 2022
UFC’s Yana Kunitskaya and Thiago Santos have announced the birth of their first child together, Alisa Santos.

On Monday, April 25, Kunitskaya shared a series of Images of the birth including one of Santos holding the scissors he likely used to cut the child’s umbilical cord.

On Sunday afternoon Kunitskaya shared a photo of herself in the hospital gown and Santos shared one outside the hospital.

At press time, no details were given on the weight, length or birthday.

When Kunitskaya revealed her pregnancy many fans and media accused her of fighting while pregnant, which she always denied. On April 9, she addressed those rumors.

“I got so much hate when I announced my pregnancy, everyone was sure that I fought pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram. “Here is photo 10 months ago and today ( still carrying my baby girl) For all this [clowns] who knows my body better than me.”

