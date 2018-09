Thiago Santos: UFC Sao Paulo Octagon Interview

(Courtesy of UFC)

After a huge win at UFC Fight Night 137 over Eryk Anders in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, Thiago Santos chatted with Jimmy Smith inside the Octagon.

TRENDING > Dana White: Conor McGregor Will Earn Biggest Payday Ever for Biggest PPV Ever

UP NEXT: Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.