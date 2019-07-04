Thiago Santos: UFC 239 Workouts Q&A (complete video)

Thiago Santos heads into Saturday’s UFC 239 with the chance to defeat Jon Jones and become the next light heavyweight champion of the world. Beyond that, Santos could be the man that defeats the man that most consider the greatest fighter of all time.

Not only does Santos believe he has the chance, he believes he will defeat Jones. “I will be the one,” he said at Wednesday’s open workouts.

