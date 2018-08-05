HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz Post-UFC 25th Anniversary Presser

featuredNate Diaz Explains Why He’s Upset with Dana White and Tweeted ‘F— the UFC’

UFC 227 Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 227 Results: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Dana White and Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Confirms Conor McGregor Won’t Be Punished Further by UFC

Demetrious Johnson UFC 216

featuredJimmy Smith Believes Demetrious Johnson Should Fight for Bantamweight Title With a Win at UFC 227

Thiago Santos Takes the Nod Over a Game Kevin Holland (UFC 227 Highlights)

August 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

Check out highlights from Thiago Santos’ hard-earned decision win over Kevin Holland at UFC 227 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Following an incredible pace of shows over the summer, the UFC slows it down in August with the next two weeks on the sidelines. The fight promotion next lands in Lincoln, Neb., for UFC Fight Night 135 on Aug. 25, when Justin Gaethje and James Vick take the headlining roll in a lightweight battle that promises fireworks.

RELATED:

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: China
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA