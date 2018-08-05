Thiago Santos Takes the Nod Over a Game Kevin Holland (UFC 227 Highlights)

Check out highlights from Thiago Santos’ hard-earned decision win over Kevin Holland at UFC 227 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Following an incredible pace of shows over the summer, the UFC slows it down in August with the next two weeks on the sidelines. The fight promotion next lands in Lincoln, Neb., for UFC Fight Night 135 on Aug. 25, when Justin Gaethje and James Vick take the headlining roll in a lightweight battle that promises fireworks.

