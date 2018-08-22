Thiago Santos Steps Up to Save UFC Sao Paulo Main Event

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 22, 2018
Thiago Santos has agreed to make a quick turnaround to save the UFC Fight Night 137 main event scheduled for Sept. 22 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

UFC light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa had been slated to square off with Glover Teixeira in the Sao Paulo headliner, but the Brazilian had to withdraw because of a shoulder injury. With just a few weeks to go until fight time, Santos agreed to move up from middleweight to keep Manuwa on the card.

Santos (18-6) is fresh off of a three-round unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 227 on Aug. 4, but didn’t hesitate in offering up his services for the fight. He has won five of his last six bouts with four of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Though Manuwa (17-4) is coming off of back-to-back losses, he is also known for his knockout prowess, which promises to make for a potentially explosive UFC Fight Night 137 main event.

               

