HOT OFF THE WIRE
Thiago Santos UFC Prague victory

featuredThiago Santos flattens Jan Błachowicz in UFC Prague Main Event

featuredMax Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236

UFC Prague Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night on ESPN+ Results: Blachowicz vs Santos (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Jan Blachowicz - UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC Prague weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight ahead of Blachowicz vs Santos

Thiago Santos flattens Jan Błachowicz in UFC Prague Main Event

February 23, 2019
NoNo Comments

Light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos headlined the first UFC event in the Czech Republic on Saturday in a fight that shook up the 205-pound title picture.

Blachowicz entered the bout ranked No. 4 in the division and riding a four-fight winning streak. Santos was ranked in the No. 6 slot and put an end to the Polish fighter’s win streak with a well-timed combination early in the third frame.

In the opening round, both fighters were cautious of the other’s abilities. Blachowicz looked to establish his jab while Santos employed a heavy kicking offense. At the end of the first frame, their statistics were nearly identical.

The pace picked up slightly in the second round with Blachowicz putting together combinations and Santos answering with counter shots. Through two rounds, neither fighter had established a clear advantage.

In the third frame, Blachowicz rushed in with a flurry of punches. Santos backed away and fired off a combination that left Blachowicz face-first on the canvas. Blachowicz rolled and covered up but Santos unloaded a series of hammer fists until the referee had seen enough. The end came just 39 seconds into the round.

“I keep on improving.  I keep on gaining experience.  Each fight is a fight,” said Santos following the win.  “Last fight I could explode like that.  This fight I knew I had to take it easier and use my experience.”

“We studied the details.  I have a great team with me and that’s what happens.  When you have a great team behind you, that’s the result that you get.” 

With the win, Santos likely put himself in line to face the winner of champion Jon Jones and Anthony Smith who headlined UFC 235 in Las Vegas on March 2.  He holds a win over Smith in a middleweight bout in February 2018. 

“The fans will tell who has to be the next challenger.  I’m going to Las Vegas to watch Anthony Smith against Jon Jones.  If it’s Anthony Smith, I’ll beat him again.  If it’s Jon Jones, I’ll beat him too,” said Santos. 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA