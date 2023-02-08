They ‘never gave me my fair shake’ Saidyokub Kakhramonov released from UFC

Saidyokub Kakhramonov, who went 2-1 in his two-and-a-half years with the promotion, has announced he’s been released from the UFC after his loss to Said Nurmagomedov in December.

“Before you see my name on the ufc Roster watch lol UFC releasing me after 1 lost smh,” he tweeted. :I never had fair shake in the ufc 3 fights almost in 2 years. Every time I walked into cage it felt like my debut. Shit 3 fights in 2 years? Feels like they brought me in to [lose].”

UFC releasing me after 1 lost smh. I never had fair shake in the ufc 3 fights almost in 2 years. Every time I walked into cage it felt like my debut. Shit 3 fights in 2 years? Feels like they brought me in to loose. — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) February 8, 2023

Kakhramonov was one of the UFC’s rising prospects but did have issues getting booked for fights. His first two appearances with the promotion were back-to-back wins. He secured a submission finish of Trevin Jones in his debut in 2021 and was scheduled to fight Brian Kelleher in January 2022 before being pulled from the bout due to COVID-19. His sophomore bout come via a decision win over Ronnie Lawrence.

“But I was keep winning,” he tweeted. “My last fight was the one of the dumbest fights I ever had even then I was still winning until I wasn’t. UFC never gave me platform to really show my self my personality. It was a always either you take this or you wait another 6 months.”

He continued to tweet, “Like I’m not even mad because I wasn’t hella excited when I made my debut. I mean I was happy, to me it was like w e. But deep inside last 6 years I trained so I can be a ufc fighter. I put the work in did what I had to do. Like I said UFC just never gave me my fair shake.”