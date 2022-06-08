The winner between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will fight for the title next

The winner of the UFC 275 co-main event between former champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will face current champion Carla Esparza next. UFC president Dana White billed the rematch as title eliminator bout on Tuesday.

“Whoever wins this will definitely fight Esparza for the title,” White told MMA Underground.

Weili narrowly defeated Jędrzejczyk by split decision when the two first fought in March 2020. The bout earned the 2020 Fight of the Year honors. It was the last time Jedrzejczyk competed.

During Jedrzejczyk’s 27-month hiatus from fighting, Weili lost the title to Rose Namajunas and was defeated by Namajunas in a rematch. Esparza dethroned Namajunas by split decision on May 7.

The winner of Jedrzejczyk and Weili rematch will be the first title defense of Esparza’s second reign as strawweight champion. She was crowned the inaugural UFC women’s 115-pound champion after defeating Namajunas in December 2014. She was defeated by Jedrzejczyk in her first title defense.

“I’m sure she’ll be watching this Saturday closely and be ready to roll with whoever wins,” White said about Esparza.

