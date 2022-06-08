HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredRising UFC star Bryce Mitchell believes the government was involved in Texas school shooting

featuredValentina Shevchenko gives her thoughts on Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili rematch

UFC 248 media day staredown - Weili vs Joanna

featuredThe winner between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will fight for the title next

Tito Ortiz - Liddel vs Ortiz 3 Gym Day

featuredTito Ortiz’ home burglarized and ‘ransacked,’ Ortiz blames ‘Joe Biden’s America’

The winner between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will fight for the title next

June 8, 2022
NoNo Comments

The winner of the UFC 275 co-main event between former champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will face current champion Carla Esparza next. UFC president Dana White billed the rematch as title eliminator bout on Tuesday.

“Whoever wins this will definitely fight Esparza for the title,” White told MMA Underground.

Weili narrowly defeated Jędrzejczyk by split decision when the two first fought in March 2020. The bout earned the 2020 Fight of the Year honors. It was the last time Jedrzejczyk competed.

During Jedrzejczyk’s 27-month hiatus from fighting, Weili lost the title to Rose Namajunas and was defeated by Namajunas in a rematch. Esparza dethroned Namajunas by split decision on May 7.

The winner of Jedrzejczyk and Weili rematch will be the first title defense of Esparza’s second reign as strawweight champion. She was crowned the inaugural UFC women’s 115-pound champion after defeating Namajunas in December 2014. She was defeated by Jedrzejczyk in her first title defense.

“I’m sure she’ll be watching this Saturday closely and be ready to roll with whoever wins,” White said about Esparza.

Tito Ortiz’ home burglarized and ‘ransacked,’ Ortiz blames ‘Joe Biden’s America’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira finishes Justin Gaethje

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA