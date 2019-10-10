The War Room: Breaking down Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa

Former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and top contender Michelle Waterson head into Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 19 main event looking to earn a shot at UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang. Both are considered accomplished strikers and well-rounded grapplers.

In the latest edition of War Room, Dan Hardy breaks down the Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson fight slated for Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

