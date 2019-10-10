HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk rebukes rumors of possible UFC Tampa main event cancellation

featuredUFC 243: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya recap video

Dana White puts the belt on Israel Adesanya at UFC 236

featuredIsrael Adesanya knocks out Robert Whittaker in UFC 243 main event

UFC 243 Whittaker vs Adesanya live results

featuredUFC 243 Live Results: Whittaker vs. Adesanya

The War Room: Breaking down Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa

October 10, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Full Reptile)

Former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and top contender Michelle Waterson head into Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 19 main event looking to earn a shot at UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang. Both are considered accomplished strikers and well-rounded grapplers.

In the latest edition of War Room, Dan Hardy breaks down the Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson fight slated for Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

TRENDING > Tito Ortiz invites U.S. President Donald Trump to newly announced fight

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Oct. 12 for full UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson live results from Tampa, Fla. Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and top contender Michelle Waterson battle it out in the main event to earn a title shot.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA