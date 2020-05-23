The Ultimate Fighter throwback video: Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate

It’s been a long time since either Ronda Rousey or Miesha Tate set foot in the octagon, but hey, that’s what throwbacks are all about, right?

Well, this video goes back a little further, digging into the behind the scenes drama that reared up when Rousey and Tate were coaching opposite each other during season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter.

Coaches giving each other the stink eye, name calling, line drawing, and Uncle Dana stepping in to save the day.

By this time, in 2013, Rousey had already defeated Tate via armbar to become the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight champion in 2012. Following their stint on The Ultimate Fighter, they would meet again in the co-main event of UFC 168, where Rousey would once again take Tate’s arm.

Ronda Rousey’s UFC 168 post-fight interview after subbing Miesha Tate again

(Videos courtesy of UFC)