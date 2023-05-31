The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler – Quick KO kicks off season

The first episode of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler aired on Tuesday. The 31st season on the reality show features bantamweights and lightweights competing for a UFC contract.

Coaches, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and lightweight contender Michael Chandler picked their teams and seeded each athlete following an evaluation. They fighters consisted of “vets” in each weight class and “prospects.” McGregor ended up with prospects while Chandler’s team was made up of the veterans.

Team McGregor

Team Chandler

Once the teams were selected and the fighters seeded, the matchups were selected. No. 4 seeds will take on No. 1 seeds and No.2 will face No.3. Chandler selected the fight bout and chose his lightweight Rosevelt Roberts and that lined him up with Team McGregor’s Nate Jennerman. The rest of the matchups fell into place.

The First Fight of the Season: (2) Nate Jennerman vs. (3) Roosevelt Roberts

The fight match of the second didn’t take long. The two men met in the center of the cage and Roberts connected with a 1-2 combination. Jennerman responded with a stiff jab and a hook to the body. Jennerman stepped into the pocket and was met with a right hand that sent him crashing to the canvas. The fight was stopped after a follow-up hammer fist on the ground.

“Roosevelt Roberts made a statement and made it quick. That was a fast fight, one of the fastest knockouts in TUF history for sure,” said UFC president Dana White. “An impressive, bad ass start to the season.