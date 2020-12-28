HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White reveals UFC Fight Island infrastructure

featuredDana White confirms three UFC events in eight days upon return to Fight Island

Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson rebooked for UFC 259

featuredStephen Thompson defeats Geoff Neal in UFC Vegas 17 main event

UFC Vegas 17 Thompson vs Neal live results

featuredUFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal Live Results

The Ultimate Fighter is about to reboot, check out the first 28 seasons

December 28, 2020
NoNo Comments

It has been more than two years since The Ultimate Fighter reality series has produced a new season. Following the TUF 28 Finale in December 2018, UFC president Dana White said that the show would make the move with the UFC from FOX to ESPN.

Though TUF has been on hiatus all this time, it is about to reemerge.

The UFC in October announced that there would be a new season of The Ultimate Fighter featuring bantamweights and middleweights. It is expected to air exclusively on ESPN+ as soon as March 2021.

Before The Ultimate Fighter returns, sit back with Season 1 light heavyweight winner Forrest Griffin, as he walks us back through all 28 seasons of TUF.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Tito Ortiz in anti-mask confrontation with citizen and at city council meeting

Flashback: Dana White confirms The Ultimate Fighter will continue on ESPN

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA