The Ultimate Fighter is about to reboot, check out the first 28 seasons

It has been more than two years since The Ultimate Fighter reality series has produced a new season. Following the TUF 28 Finale in December 2018, UFC president Dana White said that the show would make the move with the UFC from FOX to ESPN.

Though TUF has been on hiatus all this time, it is about to reemerge.

The UFC in October announced that there would be a new season of The Ultimate Fighter featuring bantamweights and middleweights. It is expected to air exclusively on ESPN+ as soon as March 2021.

Before The Ultimate Fighter returns, sit back with Season 1 light heavyweight winner Forrest Griffin, as he walks us back through all 28 seasons of TUF.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

