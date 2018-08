The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters – Back Where It All Started

(Courtesy of UFC)

Season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter kicks off tonight on FS1 featuring heavyweights and women’s featherweights. Former TUF winners middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum coach the field of UFC hopefuls.

