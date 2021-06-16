‘The Ultimate Fighter 29’ Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3 of the 29th season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” featured a middleweight bout between Team Volkanovski’s Ryder Newman (3-1) and Team Ortega’s Tresean Gore (3-0). Heading into the bout, Team Ortega holds a 2-0 lead over Team Volkanovski.

The Fight: Ryan Newman vs. Tresean Gore

In the opening round, Gore connected with leg kicks while Newman looked to counter strike. Gore continued to target the lead leg of Newman throughout the round. He controlled the distance and won the striking exchanges. Late in the round, Gore looked to get the fight to the ground, but Newman defended the takedown attempt. Newman worked for a takedown of his own, but was unsuccessful.

In the second frame, Gore picked up where he left off in the first round. He continued to target the lead leg of Newman and utilized his jab. Newman desperately looked to get the fight to the canvas but Gore remained upright. Gore connected with right hands and stiff jabs that left Newman not willing to exchange. He circled away, but offered little return fire.

The fight went the distance and all three judges scored the fight for Gore by unanimous decision. With Gore’s win, Team Ortega is undefeated so far, winning the first three bouts of the season.

The Next Fight: Return to the Bantamweight Division

Bantamweights return to action in episode 4 and take center stage. Coach Volkanovski selected his team’s Dustin Lampros (5-0) to face Team Ortega’s Vincent Murdock (12-4).